Friday, 22 September 2017 10:51

First Companies affiliate sells Cascade Township business park

Written by 
CASCADE TOWNSHIP — An entity tied to a Grand Rapids-based real estate development and general contracting firm First Companies Inc. has sold a Cascade Township industrial park to a Detroit-area investor.

Meadowbrook Business Park Association, an entity registered to First Companies’ CEO Jeff Baker, sold the land at 5794 Broadmoor Ave. SE for $4.5 million to Edward Rose Development Co. LLC, a Bloomfield Hills-based real estate firm, according to public documents.

The deal for the 168-acre property closed on Aug. 31. 

Attempts to reach both parties for comment were unsuccessful as this report was published.

A FedEx Corp. truck terminal and Lacks Enterprises Inc. facility both sit on the property, according to reports.

Published in In the News
Nick Manes

Staff writer

