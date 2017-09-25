Crystal Flash acquires Kalamazoo fuels distribution company

GRAND RAPIDS — Crystal Flash, an employee-owned fuels distribution company, continues its buying spree.

The Grand Rapids-based firm said today that it had acquired Knapp Energy Inc. of Kalamazoo, a distributor of gasoline, diesel, home heating and lubricants with more than 900 customers, according to a statement.

Crystal Flash expects to retain all of Knapp’s employees in the deal, which was finalized last week. Terms of the deal, Crystal Flash’s eleventh acquisition since 2011, were not disclosed.

Grand Rapids-based Charter Capital Partners advised Crystal Flash on the transaction.

“As we continue to expand our footprint, joining with companies closely align to our purpose and values is very important,” President Tom Olive said in a statement. “Our shared backgrounds as independent fuel distributors committed to exceptional service makes the Knapp acquisition a natural fit.”

Knapp Energy started in 1954 as Nederhoed Oil Co.