Two West Michigan electrical subcontractors ready to merge

GRAND RAPIDS — Two Grand Rapids-based subcontractors serving the region’s electrical market hope to complete a merger by the end of the year.

Boven DeKock Electric Group Inc. and Ada Electric Inc. plan to combine resources and more than 25 employees, allowing the two companies to better serve both new and existing clients, according to a statement.

Kalamazoo-based M&A advisory firm Focal 5 Group LLC is consulting on the possible deal.

No terms of the discussions were disclosed.

“Culturally, there couldn’t be a better fit,” Brad DeKock, owner of Boven DeKock, said in a statement. “Both companies have always been committed to exceeding customer expectations, and view team members as extended family.”