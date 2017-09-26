Newell Brands plans $7.3 million expansion in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO — Newell Brands Inc. plans to invest $7.3 million and create 87 new jobs as part of an expansion at its R&D facility in Kalamazoo.

To support the project, the Hoboken, N.J.-based consumer products company received a $1.48 million performance-based Michigan Business Development grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corp., while the city of Kalamazoo offered a 12-year tax abatement totalling $1.5 million, according to a statement.

The expansion is needed as part of Newell Brands 2015, $15.4 billion acquisition of Jarden Corp., also a consumer products firm.

Newell considered expansions at other R&D facilities it operates in Hoboken and Chicago, Ill., according to MEDC documents.

“The decision of Newell Brands to expand in Southwest Michigan versus other global centers shows the value its leadership team places on our region as a hub for design talent,” Ron Kitchens, senior partner at Southwest Michigan First Corp., said in a statement. “We look forward to growing our creative community with the innovation these 87 new jobs bring and continuing our growing relationship with the company.”

Newell Brands leases its 40,000-square-foot R&D facility at Western Michigan University’s Business Technology and Research Park from Southwest Michigan First.

The economic development firm received a $4 million loan from the MEDC’s Strategic Fund in 2013 to help with the development of the facility. As part of today’s expansion, the MSF board approved a five-year extension on that loan repayment.