rss icon

Thursday, 28 September 2017 12:32

Grand Rapids Corporate Center acquired by local investor

Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)
Grand Rapids Corporate Center acquired by local investor Courtesy Photo

WYOMING — A West Michigan commercial business park came under new ownership earlier this month.

Grand Rapids-based real estate investment and property management firm Leestma Management LLC acquired the 159,000-square-foot Grand Rapids Corporate Center in Wyoming for $5.5 million on Sept. 14, according to property records.

The facility was previously owned by Bloomfield Hills-based JBD GRCC LLC, which acquired the Corporate Center for $2 million in 2014. Since then, the facility has received significant upgrades and gone from 35-percent occupied to 100-percent full.

The deal was brokered by Mike Visser, an associate vice president focused on investment properties in the Grand Rapids office of commercial brokerage firm Colliers International Inc. Colliers will continue to provide leasing services, according to a statement.

Leestma Management also owns the mixed-use building at 401 Hall St. SW in Grand Rapids, which the firm acquired in 2015 for $5.3 million, as MiBiz reported at the time.

Read 123 times
Published in In the News
Tagged under
Nick Manes

Staff writer

[email protected]

Latest from Nick Manes

Related items

More in this category: « Ada brewery eyes closed MC Sports store in GR for satellite taproom, production facility Kellogg’s top executive to retire amid food industry turbulence »
back to top
ITC September 2017

Breaking News

«
<
September 2017
>
»
S M T W T F S
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Follow MiBiz

Submit to Delicious Submit to Digg Submit to Facebook Submit to Google Bookmarks Submit to Stumbleupon Submit to Twitter Submit to LinkedIn