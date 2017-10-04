BASIC acquires Rhode Island provider of outsourced HR services

PORTAGE — A Southwest Michigan-based provider of third party employee benefits administration has acquired Warwick, R.I.-based COBRA Administration & Health Services, Inc.

According to a statement, the acquisition will allow Benefit Administrative Services International Corp. (BASIC) to expand into Rhode Island from its current territory of Michigan, Ohio, Arizona, Florida, California and Missouri.

COBRA is an outsourced provider of COBRA and HIPAA administrative tasks.

BASIC serves 15,000 employers with HR services ranging from flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, health savings accounts and COBRA services.