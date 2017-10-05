Gill Electronics acquired by California developer of wireless charging technology

GRAND RAPIDS — Eight months after signing a manufacturing agreement with Gill Electronics, a California-based developer of wireless charging technology has decided to buy the company to bring the production and engineering capabilities in house.

Danville, Calif.-based PowerSphyr Inc. acquired the Grand Rapids-based manufacturer in part because of its capabilities in making resonant magnetic systems, a form of commercial wireless charging infrastructure, according to a statement.

Combining the two companies’ capabilities “will accelerate time-to-market for products,” said PowerSphyr CEO David Meng.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. It was unclear as the report was published how the deal would affect Gill’s operations in West Michigan.

“In an active market where many have been trying to convert the mobile charging market from predominantly wired to wireless, this acquisition will allow PowerSphyr to serve a larger and more diverse assortment of OEM customers in automotive, consumer, industrial, and healthcare markets,” PowerSphyr EVP of Product Development Will Wright said in a statement.

In February, PowerSphyr tapped Gill Electronics, a contract manufacturer for the industrial market, to build its flagship series of SkyCurrent products. At the time, the company said the products would hit the market in the second half of 2017.

“PowerSphyr has developed a completely unique, multi-technology solution that is well-positioned to enhance the user experience as the wireless power market continues to evolve and expand,” Brad Miller, chief technology officer at Gill Electronics, said at the time.