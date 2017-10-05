GFS acquires Pennsylvania food distributor

GRAND RAPIDS — Gordon Food Service Inc. has acquired a 125-year-old, family-owned food distribution company in Pennsylvania.

The deal for York, Pa.-based Ettline Foods Corp. will expand GFS’ reach in the Mid-Atlantic region, according to a statement. Ettline serves health care facilities, schools and business customers in a four-state area.

“Ettline has a track record of providing a superior experience for its customers and a history of growth in a competitive and changing landscape, which made them very appealing to our growth plan,” Scott Nicholson, president of U.S. distribution at GFS, said in a statement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.