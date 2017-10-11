Service Express Inc. leases space in Grand Rapids office park

GRAND RAPIDS — Computer support and service provider Service Express Inc. has signed a lease for nearly 60,000 square feet of office space in southeast Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids-based company plans a phased-in move to two floors of a building at 3855 Sparks Dr. SE near the intersection of 28th Street and East Paris Avenue, according to a statement.

Nate Scherpenisse and Blake Rosekrans, associates with commercial brokerage firm CBRE Grand Rapids, represented the landlord, Grand Rapids-based Bridge Pointe Office Equities LLC, which owns and operates a total of six buildings in the area that are part of the Bridge Pointe Office Park.

The 3855 Sparks Dr. building is now fully occupied, according to the statement.

The Prime Office Equities group bought the Bridge Pointe office complex in August 2015 for more than $10 million, as MiBiz reported at the time.