Townhouse apartment project planned for Grand Rapids’ northeast side

GRAND RAPIDS — The boom in multifamily housing continues to spread to seemingly untouched areas of the city.

Developer and residential real estate agent Mark Brace’s Village at 1300 LLC plans to build 56 townhome-style apartments on a largely vacant 5.9-acre lot located near the intersection of Fuller Avenue and 3 Mile Road NE, in what’s mostly a single-family residential area on the city’s northeast side.

“We chose that site because we felt it was a neglected area of the market,” Brace told MiBiz earlier this month. “We call it the ‘missing middle.’ It’s between the urban apartment complexes and the suburban. We’re kind of going to be in that middle rent range between downtown and the suburbs.”

The proposed development — which will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom, two-story townhomes — was approved yesterday by the Grand Rapids Planning Commission.

Despite some opposition from neighbors concerned about the added density and traffic to the area, Planning Commissioner Tim Kelly told MiBiz in an email on Thursday night that the “Commission felt (the proposed development) was in keeping with the character and density of (the) existing neighborhood.”

The Creston Neighborhood Association was not opposed to the proposed project, according to a public letter.

An exact timeline for the project is unclear; Brace declined to provide an estimated project cost.

The proposed development would offer 161 on-site parking spaces. Brace anticipates rents in the range of $1,050 to $1,600 per month.

The project joins myriad other proposals in the development pipeline in nearly every quadrant of Grand Rapids. Despite the bevy of proposed units coming online, rent in the Grand Rapids area continues to grow, up 1.4 percent for the year, according to an early October report from Apartment List, a San Francisco-based multi-family real estate analytics and listing firm.

Grand Rapids-based architectural firm Lott3Metz Architecture LLC designed the proposed development, and CD Barnes Associates Inc. will provide general contractor services, Brace said.