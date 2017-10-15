MiBiz M&A Deals and Dealmakers of the Year Awards: Meet the Winners & Finalists

The active M&A market in West Michigan shows no signs of slowing down for the foreseeable future. For the executives and advisers honored in the 2017 MiBiz M&A Deals and Dealmakers of the Year Awards, that’s a sign that the local economy remains strong — and that companies and private equity firms will continue to have ample dry powder for transactions in the years ahead.
Winner Profiles:
- Deal more than $150 million:
With deal for Talmer Bancorp, Chemical Financial finds ‘the perfect fit’
- Deal between $25 million-$150 million:
After rapid growth, KL Outdoor banks on PE backing to continue the climb
- Deal less than $25 million:
Amid strong growth spurt, Ranir prioritizes due diligence in deal for Rembrandt brand
- Dealmaker/Adviser:
PE activity drives growth for Daniels’ M&A practice at Miller Johnson
- Dealmaker/Executive:
Stein’s ‘tenacity’ drives dealmaking for Blackford Capital
Finalist Profiles:
- Deal more than $150 million:
SpartanNash enters high-growth prepared foods market in deal for Indianapolis firm
- Deal between $25 million-$150 million:
Deal with Sterling Partners positions Grand Rapids Ophthalmology to grow
- Deal less than $25 million:
Middleville Tool & Die partners with Bayer family to access needed resources
- Dealmaker/Adviser:
Ott advised Chemical Financial on blockbuster deal for Talmer
- Dealmaker/Executive:
Adams of Spartan Motors takes disciplined approach to dealmaking