Tuesday, 17 October 2017 08:30

First Companies plans more medical office space in SE Grand Rapids

Written by 
First Companies plans more medical office space in SE Grand Rapids COURTESY RENDERING

GRAND RAPIDS — The East Paris Avenue corridor continues to act as a magnet for the development of new medical office buildings.

First Companies Inc., a Grand Rapids-based real estate development and general contracting firm, plans to break ground later this month on a new 41,000-square-foot medical office building at 2155 East Paris Ave. SE, just south of Burton Street.

The project, slated for completion late next year, is dubbed the Vista Development.

Dr. Brad Bengtson with the Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery, will be the anchor tenant for the new project with plans to lease 14,750 square feet, according to a statement.

Bengston’s practice is currently located just north of Michigan Street along the Medical Mile corridor in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids-based AMDG Architects Inc. designed the Vista project, and First Companies will manage construction, leasing and the eventual management of the building.

First Companies also has developed and built the nearby Heritage Pointe medical office cluster and recently completed another 42,000-square-foot medical office building in the vicinity, as MiBiz reported in August.

“After completing numerous projects along East Paris, we’re excited to kick-off the New Vista development. We’re also delighted to have Bengtson Center as our anchor tenant in this venture,” First Companies President Craig Baker said in a statement. “We’re honored to continue to provide convenient, easily accessible, and patient-friendly facilities for high-quality medical care.” 

Published in In the News
Nick Manes

Staff writer

[email protected]

