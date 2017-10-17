Skate Fenders acquired by Indiana investor

GAYLORD — A manufacturer of sports safety equipment based in Northern Michigan has been acquired by an Indiana investment firm.

In the deal, Indianapolis, Ind.-based SPI Products, a firm that invests in specialty plastics, acquired Gaylord-based Skate Fenders, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of foot-protection systems for hockey players.

Skate Fenders’ patented products are used by players in the National Hockey League, according to a statement. The company was advised on the transaction by Grand Rapids-based River City Partners, an offshoot of Calder Capital that aims to help small business owners with transitions.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

According to a statement, SPI Products typically invests controlling interests in well-managed, profitable specialty plastics companies.