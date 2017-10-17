Breon to retire from Spectrum Health at end of 2018

GRAND RAPIDS — Richard Breon plans plan to retire at the end of next year as president and CEO after leading Spectrum Health through a period of unprecedented growth and development to become the leading health system in West Michigan.

Directors at the Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health plan to hire a consultant to assist in an internal and external search for a successor to Breon, who plans to retire as of Jan. 1, 2019.

He has served as president and CEO since 2000. Under his leadership, Spectrum Health developed numerous new facilities and grew into a 12-hospital health system with more than 3,400 physicians, more than 25,000 employees, and annual revenues of $5.68 billion in the most recent fiscal year.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the leader of this outstanding health system during a time of intensive growth and innovation,” Breon said in a statement. “I am confident that Spectrum Health is well-positioned for the future. We have a strong mission, a clear vision and engaged people who are dedicated to the success of the organization and the communities we serve.”

Since 2000, three years after the merger of the former Butterworth Hospital and Blodgett Memorial Medical Center, Spectrum Health has developed the Fred and Lena Meijer Heart Center, Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion, and the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital at the Butterworth campus on Michigan Street.

The health system also made a series of acquisitions of community hospitals in West Michigan, and initiated heart, lung and bone marrow transplants.

“Under Rick’s leadership, Spectrum Health has been a leader in changing the face of health care, but more important, the organization has changed the paradigm of what’s possible when it comes to care for patients and families right here in West Michigan,” said Dick DeVos, chairman of the Spectrum Health System Board of Directors. “Rick is a remarkable leader, who has led Spectrum Health through a transformational time that will impact generations to come.”