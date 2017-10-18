Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch to expand in Ionia

IONIA — A large-scale egg producer in West Michigan plans to invest $16.3 million in an expansion project.

Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch will construct three cage-free pullet-rearing facilities where it expects to raise 2.5 million of the young hens annually, according to a statement. The fourth-generation company will also invest in additional aviary equipment.

The project is expected to create 33 jobs over the next three years.

To support the project, the Michigan Economic Development Corp. has offered a $523,280 Michigan Development Block Grant for nearby road improvements. Additional grant funding will come from the Michigan Department of Transportation ($200,000), Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development ($100,000) and Easton Township ($75,000), according to a statement.

The company will also contribute $150,000 toward the road project.

The Ionia County Economic Alliance and The Right Place helped the company facilitate the public incentives for the project.

“Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch truly appreciates the strong partnerships of our local and regional economic development organizations, local officials and state government agencies that enable critical infrastructure improvements, helping us to create new jobs while benefiting everyone in Ionia County,” said Herb Herbruck, executive vice president of Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch.

As MiBiz reported this month, Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch has grown into one of the country’s largest egg producers. Currently, the company manages 9 million hens across 1,100 acres in Ionia County and distributes its eggs nationwide. The company also manages an additional 1,400 acres of farmland.