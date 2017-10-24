rss icon

Tuesday, 24 October 2017 09:18

ProCare acquired by Master Maintenance

Written by  MiBiz Staff
GRAND RAPIDS — ProCare Restoration Service Inc. has been acquired by a Ypsilanti company.

Master Maintenance Corp. said in a statement that the acquisition of ProCare adds to its portfolio services that are often requested by customers.

Grand Rapids-based ProCare Restoration Service provides property damage mitigation resulting from fires, water, mold or wind. The firm was represented by Zeeland-based Rua Associates LLC in the transaction.

Master Maintenance offers commercial cleaning and building maintenance services across the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

