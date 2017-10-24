Spartan Motors to build walk-in vans for AmeriPride Services

CHARLOTTE — Spartan Motors Inc. said today that it secured a contract to build electric walk-in vans for textile rental service AmeriPride Services.

According to a statement, Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services said the contract includes using its Utilimaster walk-in van body design, coupled with Motiv Power Systems’ electric vehicle propulsion. The vehicles will have a range of 85 miles on a full charge, according to the statement.

“Strategic alliances with Motiv and others demonstrate our ability to innovate and advance the markets we serve and allow us to best serve customers like Ameriprise,” Spartan Motors President and CEO Daryl Adams said in a statement.

AmeriPride Services started working with Spartan Motors (Nasdaq: SPAR) in mid 2017 on the walk-in van concept. The two firms have worked together for more than 20 years.

The 20-unit order will be delivered starting in 2018.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.