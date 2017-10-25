Wolford, Lubben elected as managing members at Miller Johnson

Miller Johnson Managing Member Craig Mutch plans to retire at the end of 2017 after a 40-year career in law

GRAND RAPIDS — Members of law firm Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey PLC have elected Robert Wolford and Craig Lubben as managing members.

In the role, Wolford and Lubben will oversee management and strategy for the Grand Rapids-based firm. They succeed Craig Mutch, who served as managing member for nine years and plans to retire at the end of 2017 after a 40-year career in law.

“The reality is the responsibilities of the managing member are varied and extensive, so passing the torch to my two colleagues to continue the commitment to exceptional service is as easy a task as I’ve had in my time here,” Mutch said in a statement.

A labor and employment law attorney, Mutch joined Miller Johnson in 1981 in Kalamazoo.

As of Jan. 1, 2018, Wolford and Lubben will share management duties.

Wolford, based out of the firm’s Grand Rapids office, will lead client service strategies and marketplace development. Lubben, in the Kalamazoo office, manages business functions that include chairing the Management Committee and overseeing long-term professional and operational interests.

Both will serve on the five-member Management Committee and will continue with their respective law practices.