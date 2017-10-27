rss icon

Friday, 27 October 2017

Stryker sales up 6.1 percent in third quarter

KALAMAZOO — Medical device maker Stryker Corp. reported revenues of $3 billion for the third quarter, a 6.1-percent increase from the same period a year earlier.

The Kalamazoo-based Stryker (NYSE: SYK) reported net income of $434 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, a 22-percent increase from the $355 million, or 95 cents per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2016.

Nine-month sales grew nearly 10 percent to $8.97 billion from a year earlier with net income of $1.13 billion, or $3.01 per diluted share.

“We delivered strong growth despite headwinds,” Chairman and CEP Kevin Lobo said in a statement. 

Stryker said it expects full-year sales growth of 6.5 percent to 7 percent for 2017 with adjusted net earnings of $6.45 to $6.50 per diluted share.

