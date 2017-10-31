Holland trucking and logistics firm expands in Hudsonville

HUDSONVILLE — Trucking and logistics firm Hutt Logistics Inc. completed a new 81,000-square-foot addition to its “deep-frozen food” storage facility.

The approximately $10 million expansion in Hudsonville will allow the Holland-based company to store more than 19,000 pallets and add an expected 20 jobs, according to a statement.

“Our customers are growing and we anticipated the need to expand in Hudsonville since acquiring the facility in 2016,” Hutt Logistics CEO Jim Hutt said in a statement. “With our Holland-based transportation operations, Hudsonville has been a great hub for Hutt’s logistics operations. The decision to increase our deep-frozen warehousing capabilities in Hudsonville was the logical next step in our growth.”

Atlanta, Ga.-based ARCO Design/Build designed and constructed the warehouse.