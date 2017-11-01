Dewitt Barrels sells to Florida company

rss icon

Wednesday, 01 November 2017

MARNE — A 124-year-old family-owned company in Marne has sold to a Florida competitor.

Maitland, Fla.-based Industrial Container Services LLC has acquired the machinery, equipment and inventory of Marne-based Dewitt Barrels Inc. and the related DBI Recycling LLC, according to a statement.

Dewitt is a steel drum reconditioning and recycling business. The company will now become an operating entity of ICS.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Family member Jason Dewitt will remain at the Marne plant as a facilities manager.

For ICS, a provider of reusable containers to customers across North America, the deal adds to the company’s capabilities, allowing it to offer a “full suite of products to this very important marketplace,” said ICS President Charles Veniez.

