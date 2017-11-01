Inland Seas Engineering acquired by national firm

TRAVERSE CITY — Inland Seas Engineering Inc., an engineering consulting firm based in Traverse City, was acquired by GEI Consultants Inc., according to a statement.

The Woburn, Mass.-based GEI is a national geotechnical, environmental, water resources, ecological science and engineering firm.

The deal boosts the company’s presence in Michigan, where the firm has offices in Lansing, Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, Marquette, Iron River and Iron Mountain.

“We felt the opportunity to join GEI was in the best interest of our employees and clients,” Inland Seas founder Becky Smits said in a statement. “This merger brings immediate benefit to our existing clients through new services and will allow our staff to service additional clients in our community.”

Terms of the deal, which closed Oct. 27, were not disclosed.