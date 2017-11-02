McLaren Health to acquire Indiana health plan

GRAND LEDGE — McLaren Health Care Corp. plans to acquire an Indiana health plan.



The Grand Ledge-based McLaren Health Care said today it signed a definitive agreement to buy MDWise, a 360,000-member nonprofit HMO, from Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County and Indiana University Health. Terms of the deal, which should close by Dec. 31 pending regulatory approvals, were not disclosed.

MDWise will become part of McLaren Health Care’s McLaren Health Plan, a 260,000-member commercial and Medicaid HMO.

“This expansion allows us to leverage the success and strength of our health plan expertise, and brings significant benefits to the individuals and families served by MDwise,” McLaren Health Care President and CEO Philip Incarnati said in a statement. “In addition to providing a platform for future growth in Indiana, expanding our health plan operations allows us to create greater economies of scale and new opportunities to share data and best practices, all of which will improve the experience of both members and network providers.”



McLaren Health Care includes 12 hospitals, ambulatory care centers, a medical group and the HMO. The acquisition of MDWise would boost the health system’s annual revenue to nearly $6 billion.