Kalamazoo environmental testing lab acquired by Pace Analytical

KALAMAZOO — Environmental testing firm KAR Laboratories Inc. has been acquired by Minneapolis-based Pace Analytical Services LLC.

Pace completed the asset purchase on Nov. 1, according to a statement. The move strengthens Pace’s capabilities in the Great Lakes region, where it also operates a testing lab in Grand Rapids.

The KAR facility will be operated from Grand Rapids, where executives will focus on integrating the new operation.

KAR focuses on customers in the drinking water and wastewater industries in the southern portion of Michigan, as well as offered servives to the area’s craft brewing industry for hops and water testing. Most employees will make the transition to Pace, according to a statement.

Pace maintains a nationwide network of 29 laboratories that offer analytical testing and emergency disaster response services to a range of industries.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.