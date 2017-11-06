Grand Rapids PE-backed firm acquires Tennessee book printing company

GRAND RAPIDS — A portfolio company of private equity firm Blackford Capital bought its second firm in the book printing industry.

The Blackford-owned platform company, Printing Consolidation Co., which also owns Grand Rapids-based Dickinson Press LLC, acquired Kingsport Book of Church Hill, Tenn., according to a statement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Kingsport’s CEO and CFO will remain with the company after the transaction.

The 13-year-old Kingsport is a book finishing and fulfillment company that operates from a 120,000-square-foot facility, where it specializes in customized print runs in a range of sizes. The company is also located close to major shipping hubs for FedEx and UPS.

In a statement, executives at Printing Consolidation said they plan to expand the operations, but they did not elaborate on what those plans entailed.

This is the second acquisition for Printing Consolidation after the firm’s 2015 deal for Dickinson Press.