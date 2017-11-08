SEI to open Grand Rapids office

GRAND RAPIDS — A forecast for aggressive growth drove Kentwood-based Service Express Inc. to open a 40,000-square-foot office in the city of Grand Rapids.

At the new facility on Sparks Drive, the data center maintenance provider plans to invest $3.1 million and create 75 high-tech jobs in the next three years.

The company also plans to update its current offices on Broadmoor Avenue to accommodate expanded training facilities, according to a statement from The Right Place Inc.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. provided a $450,000 performance-based grant to support the project and offset higher recruiting and training costs.