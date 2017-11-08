Food processor Litehouse expands in Lowell

LOWELL — Litehouse Inc., a producer of food dressings, sauces and oils, is investing up to $9.9 million and creating 77 new jobs as part of a project at its plant in Lowell.

The company expanded its production space by 25,000 square feet and is currently reorganizing its plant to increase capacity. To support the project, the Michigan Economic Development Corp. provided the company with a $462,000 performance-based grant.

Litehouse is considering sites in Utah and South Carolina for the expansion because of the $1 million in increased annual costs it has incurred to handle food waste in Lowell, where the city shut down a biodigester because of odor issues.

The company is working with the city to evaluate wastewater pretreatment options at the site, according to a briefing memo.