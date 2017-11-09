rss icon

Thursday, 09 November 2017 12:11

5 West Michigan companies land perfect scores on Corporate Equality Index

Five West Michigan companies landed perfect scores on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, announced Thursday.

HRC, a leading advocate for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBTQ) rights, gave our perfect scores to Battle Creek-based Kellogg Co. (NYSE: K), Zeeland-based Herman Miller Inc. (Nasdaq: MLHR), Grand Rapids-based Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS), Kalamazoo-based Stryker Corp. (NYSE: SYK) and Benton Harbor-based Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE: WHR).

Each of the five companies received perfect scores last year as well.

Walker-based supercenter retailer Meijer Inc. scored 95, also equal to its score a year ago.

The biggest gainer in this year’s HRC index was Byron Center-based grocery retailer and distributor SpartanNash Co. (Nasdaq: SPTN). In this year’s index, SpartanNash received a score of 75, up from a score of zero last year after the company didn’t participate in the survey.

The index is a rating of four categories: Non-discrimination policies, employment benefits, education and accountability standards to promote LGBTQ, and public commitment to LGBTQ.

The average score for Michigan companies and law firms was 95, according to HRC. The organization looked at 24 companies in Michigan, 15 of which earned perfect scores.

