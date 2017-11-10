MedData officially opens Grand Rapids-area call center

CASCADE TOWNSHIP — MedData Inc. (NYSE: MD), a Brecksville, Ohio-based provider of technology for hospitals and healthcare systems, officially opened its new Grand Rapids-area office this week.

The 100,000-square-foot remodeled Patient Services Center on 36th Street SE will house call center operations and employ about 300 patient service workers initially, with expansion plans calling for more than 600 workers in the future, according to a statement.

“This expansive center provides the scalability and technological advantages that our clients and their patients require to meet the many challenges associated with the continued growth of out-of-pocket healthcare costs,” Ann Barnes, president and CEO of MedData, said in a statement. “Our philosophy of treating patients with dignity and respect throughout their healthcare financial experience on behalf of our clients is demonstrated every day by our dedicated team, right here in this wonderful community.”