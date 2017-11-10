rss icon

Duluth Trading Company plans Grandville opening

Duluth Trading Company plans Grandville opening COURTESY PHOTO

GRANDVILLE — In spite of a tough retail market, the West Michigan area continues to attract new-to-the market brands.

The Belleville, Wisc.-based outdoor retailer Duluth Trading Co. has formally announced the grand opening of its first West Michigan-area store, a 14,550-square-foot location on an outlot of Rivertown Crossings Mall in Grandville.

The store — which will open with a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Thursday, Nov. 16 — will be the retailer’s second Michigan location, with another store in Macomb and a third location opening in Wixom later this month.

“We chose Grandville because of our strong customer base, which we’re able to track through online and catalog orders,” Store Manager Corey Beidler said in a statement. “Building a space to suit on Riverton Parkway offered an opportunity to continue our focus on western Michigan and create a unique shopping experience for our customers.”

MiBiz first reported in May that Duluth Trading Company, along with fellow outdoor retailer Sierra Trading Post, would be entering the Grand Rapids market.

