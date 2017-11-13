Nichols Paper acquires Indiana janitorial supply firm

NORTON SHORES — Nichols Paper and Supply Co. has acquired Indianapolis, Ind.-based Spectrum Janitorial Supply in a move to continue expanding in the Midwest.

Nichols, a distributor of janitorial cleaning supplies and shipping and packing equipment, closed on the transaction with the cleaning supplies provider on Nov. 6, according to a statement.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“We are excited to build on the strong relationships Spectrum has developed in Indiana and Illinois, and to expand our team with the experienced and knowledgeable associates from these branches,” CEO Mike Olthoff said in a statement.

Nichols’ previous acquisitions include Professional Sanitary Supply Corp., Kellermeyer Co. and Industrial Cleaning Supply Co.

The company’s locations include Grand Rapids, Detroit, Holland and Traverse City in Michigan and Bowling Green and Cleveland, Ohio.

Officials from Nichols could not be reached for comment before this report was published.