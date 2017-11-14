Monte Package Co. to expand in Southwest Michigan

BENTON HARBOR — Monte Package Co. plans to invest $140,000 in an expansion project at its Southwest Michigan headquarters.

The 3,600-square-foot building addition for Monte, a manufacturer and supplier of packaging for the produce industry based in in Riverside, Mich., will create two jobs, according to a statement.

“We are excited about our 92nd year of continued growth here in Riverside, Michigan,” stated Tony Monte, president of Monte Package Co. “This expansion project will enable us to move forward into our 93rd year of serving the agriculture industry throughout the United States. Staying in Hagar Township is vital to the success of our employees, customers and Monte Package Co. as a whole.”

The expansion will focus on the company’s shipping and receiving area to accommodate increased production, according to the statement.

The company did not offer a timetable for when the construction will begin.