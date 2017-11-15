Trinity Health to unite Michigan operations into statewide health system

GRAND RAPIDS — Mercy Health, the West Michigan health system with operations in Grand Rapids and Muskegon, will unite with a sister health system to form a single statewide system.

The combination of Mercy Health and Canton-based Saint Joseph Mercy Health System will take effect Jan. 1. Both health systems are owned by Livonia-based Trinity Health.

The combined operation will have 10 hospitals with 2,357 licensed beds — including Mercy Health’s Saint Mary’s hospital in Grand Rapids and the Mercy and Hackley hospital campuses in Muskegon — nine outpatient centers, 12 urgent care centers, a medical staff of nearly 4,000 physicians, and employs more than 22,500 people.

“Our new statewide system will enable our ministries to integrate our leadership in clinical and business operations throughout Michigan,” said Trinity Health President and COO Mike Slubowski. “For the communities we serve, this means it will enhance our clinicians’ ability to share resources and ideas that people need in their care journeys.”

Mercy Health President and CEO Roger Spoelman will become senior vice president of strategic and operational integration for Trinity Health, and Saint Joseph Mercy Health System Regional President and CEO Rob Casalou will serve as CEO of the combined health system.

The move for a statewide system follows Trinity Health’s strategy of integrating operations “to serve communities better,” according to an announcement of the combination. Trinity Health recently combined five hospitals and facilities in Connecticut and Massachusetts to create Trinity Health of New England.

The organization did indicate a name for the combined health care system in Michigan.