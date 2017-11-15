Third Coast Development acquires Creston neighborhood bar/restaurant

Grand Rapids-based Third Coast Development acquired the assets and real estate of Graydon’s Crossing, a Creston neighborhood bar and restaurant.

GRAND RAPIDS — Third Coast Development LLC continues to expand its restaurant portfolio.

The Grand Rapids-based real estate development and property management firm today closed on a deal to acquire Graydon’s Crossing, the Creston neighborhood restaurant and bar known for British and Indian cuisine and an extensive craft beer selection.

Max Benedict, principal with Third Coast Development, confirmed the acquisition of both the restaurant’s assets and the real estate, but declined to give any terms of the deal.

In August, Third Coast Development’s restaurant division acquired Kuzzin’s Lounge on Grand Rapids’ west side and Drake’s Pub in Wyoming, as MiBiz reported at the time. The company also owns The Garage Bar & Grill on Ottawa Avenue just north of downtown Grand Rapids.

According to Benedict, executives at Third Coast Development have been longtime fans of Graydon’s Crossing. Additionally, the acquisition helps the company’s restaurant division gain efficiencies in its kitchens and other operations. The new owners do not plan any significant changes to Graydon’s Crossing in the short term, Benedict said.

Larry Zeiser, former owner of Graydon’s Crossing, did not respond to a request seeking comment as this report was published.

Zeiser’s L&B Portfolio LLC also owns and operates Derby Station in East Grand Rapids and Logan’s Alley on Michigan Street in Grand Rapids.

The company formerly owned Little Lucy’s Cafe in Grand Rapids’ Creston neighborhood, but earlier this year transferred ownership in the company to Janis Vander Kooy, Brian Vander Kooy and Susan Despres, according to state filings.

Janis Vander Kooy is also listed as the registered agent of the business entity that owns the real estate where Little Lucy’s Cafe — now known as Lucy’s Cafe — is based.