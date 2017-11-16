Stowell to step down as president of Cornerstone University

GRAND RAPIDS — Dr. Joseph Stowell, president of Cornerstone University since 2008, announced that he will leave the position in May 2019.

Cornerstone University’s board announced in a statement on Wednesday that it has appointed a transition committee to begin the process of seeking out a new president.

“Our gratitude for Dr. Stowell’s ten years of leadership is immeasurable,” Carole Bos, chair of Cornerstone University’s Board of Trustees, said in a statement. “He has enriched the Cornerstone community and the West Michigan community in so many ways.”

Stowell will remain at Cornerstone and take on the role of chancellor of the Grand Rapids-based Christian university.

During Stowell’s decade-long tenure as president, Cornerstone has added several new academic programs and invested more than $40 million in new buildings and improvements at its campus near the East Beltline and Leonard Street intersection, according to a statement.