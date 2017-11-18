GR-based organic food delivery service to expand in Southeast Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS — A West Michigan-based organic food delivery service plans to expand to Southeast Michigan.

Starting Dec. 13, Doorganics LLC of Grand Rapids will begin serving roughly 30 ZIP codes in the metro Detroit region, founder and CEO Mike Hughes told MiBiz in an email. The expansion will create three new jobs immediately, with plans for an additional 10 employees sometime in 2018.

The move into Michigan’s largest market follows the abrupt closing of a competitor, Door To Door Organics Inc. of Louisville, Colo.

“While we’ve been planning this expansion for quite sometime, the opportunity to serve the customers affected by the closing of Door To Door Organics has sped up our timeline,” Hughes said. “We know there is great demand in (Southeast) Michigan for organic grocery delivery and we’re looking forward to expanding our Michigan-owned and grown brand to the east side.”

Doorganics, which started in 2011, has been growing across Michigan this year. Before announcing the Southeast Michigan expansion, the company started offering its services in the Traverse City area in February.

“Last year we focused on our expansion to Traverse City, and this year, we’re ready to bring Doorganics to families in Southeast Michigan,” said Hughes, noting that the company is considering expansion to Lansing and Ann Arbor in 2018.

Hughes said the company made the move after another year of successful growth.

“This expansion will give us an opportunity to not only grow the Doorganics brand but also to support the Michigan food entrepreneurs we work so closely with,” Hughes said.

The move also aims to fill a void in the market created by Door to Door Organics ceasing its delivery service operations.

According to a statement, the Colorado-based firm said it would not be delivering turkeys for this Thanksgiving.

The decision to close comes just weeks after the service’s CEO told the Boulder Daily Camera that the company “has great economics in the market” and was raising $20 million to fund growth. The company operated in Michigan since 2009, expanding into the Kalamazoo market in 2015 after completing a $25.5 million Series B round of fundraising.

“In the end it’s hard to point to one thing that led us to this conclusion,” Door to Door Organics said in a statement. “Ultimately timing of recent events in our industry and the impact that had on our funding prospects were not in our favor with ultimate result being no path forward.”

The Detroit Free Press reports that Door to Door’s distribution site in Plymouth, Mich. also has closed.