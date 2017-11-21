Great Lakes Management Services Organization acquires Walker Surgical Center

Great Lakes Management Services Organization has acquired the Walker Surgical Center.

The surgery center, located off Walker Avenue just north of Interstate 96, has three operating rooms that handled nearly 4,900 cases by 23 surgeons in 2016, and has 40 full- and part-time employees.

Procedures performed at the center include eye, plastic, hand and upper and lower extremity surgeries performed by Grand Rapids Ophthalmology and Foot & Ankle Specialists of West Michigan.

“The quality of the surgical care and the outstanding customer service provided at Walker Surgical Center were the key things that made us want to pursue partnership,” said Bill Hughson, CEO of Great Lakes MSO. “Outpatient surgical centers offer many benefits to patients, including convenience, accessibility, and quality of care.”

Great Lakes MSO is the management services organization formed this year by Chicago-based private equity firm Sterling Partners when it acquired a majority stake in Grand Rapids Ophthalmology.