Perrigo completes sales of Israel-based business to NYC investment firm

ALLEGAN — Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) has completed the the sale of its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient business, based in Israel, to New York City-based private investment firm SK Capital for $110 million. The divestiture is part of a strategic review of company assets initiated last year by CEO John Hendrickson to simplify, “focus and execute on our core businesses.”

“We continue to look at capital deployment opportunities that drive value for shareholders and further our mission of providing quality, affordable health care products to consumers around the globe,” Hendrickson said.

Perrigo previously sold the vitamins, minerals and supplements business to Freehold, N.J.-based International Vitamin Corp.