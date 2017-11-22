NYC private equity firm invests in Grand Rapids-based education provider

New York City private equity firm Leeds Equity Partners LLC invested in Grand Rapids-based Fusion Education Group, an operator of private middle and high schools that offer personalized education.

Fusion Education opened its first academy in 1989 n Solana Beach, Calif., and today operates 43 schools in eight states and Washington, D.C., but not in Michigan.

Terms of the deal were undisclosed, but Fusion President and CEO Peter Ruppert and the management team will remain with the company.

Leeds Equity Partners invests in the “knowledge sector” that includes education, training, business services, and information services and software industries. Since forming in 1993, the firm has deployed more than $1.2 billion in capital investments and raised and managed more than $1.5 billion across six funds.

Goodwin Procter served as legal counsel in the transaction for Leeds Equity Partners. Investment banking firm William Blair advised Fusion Education Group, which was represented by K&L Gates LLP in the deal.