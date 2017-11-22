Sturgis psychologist sentenced to federal prison for health care fraud

A psychologist from Sturgis was sentenced to 28 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to committing health care fraud over more than three years.

George Compton repeatedly billed health insurers for counseling session with patients that never occurred, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Grand Rapids.

In one instance, Compton’s Coldwater practice billed a patient’s insurer for 100 sessions when there were only eight.

U.S. District Court Judge Gordon Quist also ordered Compton to pay restitution of more than $800,000 to the insurers he defrauded from January 2013 to June 2016.