Breach of contract suit filed by PR firm dismissed

GRAND RAPIDS — A lawsuit filed by Grand Rapids-based Lambert, Edwards & Associates Inc. against a former executive has been dismissed, according to statements from both parties.

Steven Linder, who ran the firm’s wholly-owned public affairs firm Sterling Corp. of Lansing, told MiBiz in an email Tuesday afternoon that “it was determined that the information that lead to the lawsuit was incorrect.”

“Differences were amicably resolved, and we have no further comment,” Linder stated in the email.

LE&A founder and CEO Jeff Lambert confirmed the dismissal in an email, noting that “differences were amicably resolved.” He also declined further comment.

It remains unclear what transpired in the case since court documents pertaining to the dismissal were unavailable on Wednesday. Messages left with Judge Christopher Yates’ office — the judge presiding over the case — were not immediately returned.

In the initial complaint, LE&A, a public relations and investor relations firm, alleged Linder actively worked to divert clients to his political consulting firm after he resigned from LE&A in January.

According to LE&A, that work breached Linder’s fiduciary responsibility and eventually led to a violation of his non-compete clause that was in effect after he resigned from the firm in January.

LE&A bought Sterling Corp. from Linder in 2014 for $600,000, according to the court documents.