Cherry Health CEO to retire in 2018

The longtime CEO of Cherry Health in Grand Rapids plans to retire at the end of the first quarter next year.

Chris Shea has led Cherry Health for more than 20 years. He retires March 31, 2018. Tasha Blackmon, Cherry Health’s chief operations officer, will succeed him as CEO.

“Leading Cherry Health has been an incredible journey,” Shea said in a statement. “I’m honored to have been part of this extraordinary team and thank everyone for their commitment.”

The nonprofit Cherry Health is the largest federally qualified health center in Michigan that serves more than 70,000 patients annually who have little or no access to health care and regardless of their insurance status.

Cherry Health has more than 20 locations in Kent, Barry, Eaton, Montcalm, Muskegon and Wayne counties.

The center has more than 800 employees and a network of more than 60 physician and care providers in primary care and specialties such as pediatrics, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, optometry, oral health, behavioral health and substance use.

As chief operations officer, Blackmon oversees daily operations and strategic planning at Cherry Health.

“Cherry Health is well positioned to carry on the work of making our community healthier, one patient at a time,” Blackmon said in the statement. “Cherry Health will continue to leverage the solid foundation established under Chris’s leadership. I will challenge the organization to continue to expand access to integrated care through the use of virtual platforms, further enhance quality with a focus on technology and innovation and increase collaboration, while ensuring access to care for the underserved.”