Thursday, 30 November 2017 11:25

Tech firm ITS Partners plans expansion in Kent County

MiBiz Staff
GRAND RAPIDS — Tech company ITS Partners LLC plans to invest $2.5 million in a new Kent County headquarters, resulting in 68 new positions over three years.

The expansion is being supported by Grand Rapids-based economic development organization The Right Place Inc. and the Michigan Economic Development Corp., which approved a performance-based $476,000 Michigan Business Development Program grant, according to a statement.

“Finding and attracting top tech talent requires highly functional workspaces that support collaboration and productivity,” Jeremy Frost, CFO of ITS Partners, said in a statement.

The company has not yet finalized a space for its expanded headquarters, but expects the location to be in Kent County.

