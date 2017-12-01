rss icon

Friday, 01 December 2017 10:23

Dura Mold to expand in Southwest Michigan

Written by  MiBiz Staff
Rate this item
(0 votes)

BENTON HARBOR — Plastic injection molding manufacturer Dura Mold Inc. plans to invest $1.4 million to expand its facility Stevensville, Mich. by 8,000 square feet.

The move for the Lake Charter Township company is expected to create seven new jobs.

According to a statement, the company aims to complete construction on the expansion project by late March 2018.

“We are quite fortunate to have a combination of a talented, hard-working staff and loyal customers,” stated Dura Mold President Frank Bock. “As our customers continue to challenge our spectrum of capabilities, our team becomes more creative and innovative while continuing to deliver a quality product.”

The company was assisted by Berrien County-based Cornerstone Alliance, which presented a tax abatement to trustees of Lake Charter Township.

Read 390 times
Published in In the News
Tagged under

Related items

More in this category: « Tech firm ITS Partners plans expansion in Kent County Saginaw hospital partners with Mary Free Bed for rehab »
back to top
Rhoades McKee 10-30-2017 thru 12-3-2017 top rectangle

Breaking News

«
<
December 2017
>
»
S M T W T F S
26 27 28 29 30 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31 1 2 3 4 5 6

Follow MiBiz

Submit to Delicious Submit to Digg Submit to Facebook Submit to Google Bookmarks Submit to Stumbleupon Submit to Twitter Submit to LinkedIn