Dura Mold to expand in Southwest Michigan

BENTON HARBOR — Plastic injection molding manufacturer Dura Mold Inc. plans to invest $1.4 million to expand its facility Stevensville, Mich. by 8,000 square feet.

The move for the Lake Charter Township company is expected to create seven new jobs.

According to a statement, the company aims to complete construction on the expansion project by late March 2018.

“We are quite fortunate to have a combination of a talented, hard-working staff and loyal customers,” stated Dura Mold President Frank Bock. “As our customers continue to challenge our spectrum of capabilities, our team becomes more creative and innovative while continuing to deliver a quality product.”

The company was assisted by Berrien County-based Cornerstone Alliance, which presented a tax abatement to trustees of Lake Charter Township.