Saginaw hospital partners with Mary Free Bed for rehab

GRAND RAPIDS — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital formed a joint venture to provide rehab care for Saginaw-based Covenant HealthCare.

Under the joint venture, the Grand Rapids-based Mary Free Bed and Covenant also are exploring plans to develop a new rehab center on Saginaw, according to a statement.

“This partnership underscores Covenant’s focus on our patients’ needs and the needs of their families,” Covenant HealthCare President and CEO Ed Bruff said in a statement. “Patients and their families travel across the state to receive the advanced inpatient rehabilitation care that Mary Free Bed so wonderfully delivers. We are excited to see what this partnership will bring to patients in our community.”

Covenant becomes the latest addition to the Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Network, which includes 32 hospitals across the state.