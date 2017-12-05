McLaren Health to develop $450 million hospital in Lansing, expand partnership with MSU

LANSING — McLaren Health Care Corp. plans to develop a new $450 million, 240-bed hospital in Lansing and expand a research and education partnership with Michigan State University.

The project proposed for a site that McLaren Health Care will buy from the MSU Foundation in the University Corporate Research Park will include a cancer center, ambulatory care center and other facilities for education and medical research. When open in late 2021, the 52-acre campus near U.S. 127 would house more than 1,000 physicians, educators, and other academic and medical team members.

The new campus would replace McLaren Greater Lansing and McLaren Orthopedic hospitals in Lansing.

“This is truly a defining moment in McLaren’s growth as the leading statewide clinical and insurance enterprise. This is an extraordinary opportunity to collaborate with MSU to redesign and elevate health care for a region and the state for generations to come,” McLaren Health Care President and CEO Philip Incarnati said. “Our partnership will transform health care delivery to support a world-class medical experience and advance pioneering medical research.”

In announcing the project yesterday, McLaren said it also agreed to work with MSU to expand academic, research and clinical care. The partnership will include:

Access to data to accelerate clinical research by both MSU and McLaren

Recruiting researchers, physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants to the MSU HealthTeam and university

Support for team-based learning philosophies in the facility design and workflow

Cooperation on clinical trials through MSU’s Institutional Review Board to provide patients with the latest clinical therapies and treatments

Collaboration on multiple clinical service lines to improve quality and efficiency of care.

“MSU has long enjoyed a close relationship with McLaren, and this new collaboration allows us to explore additional partnerships to jointly deliver health care services, further medical education, and advance medical research,” MSU President Lou Anna Simon said. “Working with McLaren, this new facility will help us recruit top physicians and researchers to our region by providing access to tools and data that will build a healthier society and develop new life-saving therapies and treatments.”

McLaren Health Care includes 12 hospitals, ambulatory care centers, a medical group and an HMO.