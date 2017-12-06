Retailer opens at new Fulton Heights mixed-use project in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — Retailers have started to open up shop in the new Fulton Square mixed-use development in Grand Rapids’ Fulton Heights neighborhood.

Boutique women’s clothing store Ada Mae LLC officially opened this past weekend in one of the retail spaces at Fulton Square, located at the southwest corner of Fulton Street and Carlton Avenue.

“I think Fulton Square is a perfect fit for Ada Mae and I know the location and the on-site parking make it very convenient for our customers,” Ada Mae owner and operator Jessica Smith said in a statement. “Our space is beautiful, small, and efficient so we’re not dealing with a huge overhead. I am excited to be here and I look forward to a fruitful 2018.”

Developed and owned by a subsidiary of Grand Rapids-based Orion Construction Company Inc., the $9.6 million Fulton Square project includes 47 fully-leased apartments and townhomes, on-site parking and ground-floor retail spaces.

Jason Wheeler, a spokesperson for Orion Construction, said that the company has leased the 3,300-square-foot corner restaurant space, along with two of the three other retail bays. The retail space in the project is leasing for around $20 per square foot. The restaurant tenant is awaiting approvals for a liquor license, Wheeler added, noting that 815 square feet of retail space remains available at the development.

The company expects to announce the tenants in the coming weeks, Wheeler said.