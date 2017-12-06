Advantage Sales & Marketing secures $550,000 state grant to support move to Wyoming

WYOMING — Advantage Sales & Marketing LLC will invest $4.3 million to move its four local operations into one office at the former Klingman’s Furniture/Roger’s Department Store on 28th Street SW.

According to a statement, the company, which does business as Advantage Solutions, expects to expand its sales and marketing operations and create 100 new jobs at the site.

MiBiz broke news in May that Advantage Solutions planned to consolidate its operations and move some 450 people to the 169,000-square-foot, “functionally obsolete” building at 1001 28th Street SW in Wyoming, which has been vacant since Klingman’s closed in 2010.

The company received a $550,000 performance-based Business Development Program grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corp. to support the project. Advantage Solutions also had considered a site in Wisconsin, according to a statement. The company worked with The Right Place Inc. to secure the grant.

Kent County property records show an affiliate of Portage-based developer Hinman Co. purchased the facility for nearly $3.4 million on June 7 from Holland-based Coastal Real Estate Holdings LLC, a holding company for Macatawa Bank.

The building had been listed for $4.975 million, as MiBiz previously reported.