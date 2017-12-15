Big Lake Brewing to open new downtown Holland pub on Dec. 20

HOLLAND — Big Lake Brewing LLC will open the doors of its newly renovated space in downtown Holland on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The Holland-based microbrewery invested $1.25 million into fixing up the 7,000-square-foot space at 13 W. 7th Street, the site of the former Serafina’s Bar and Grill. The move also allows the brewery to start offering a food menu at its new site, which seats 160 people.

Executive Chef Luke Dekker, formerly of Sandy Point Beach House, joined the company during the renovation.

The company worked with Forged by Design on the design for the new pub, which is in a 90-year-old building.

Big Lake Brewing continues to operate its off-site production facility at 164 and 166 E. 19th St. in Holland, but will vacate its former north-side pub at 977 Butternut Drive.

“Success for us isn’t continual growth, although that part has been fun,” said Nic Winsemius, owner and director of production at Big Lake Brewing. “Success is making great beer that people enjoy. Traditional styles that can be a go-to for our customers and guests is ultimately what we want to bring to the market.”

In 2016, Big Lake sold 634 barrels of beer in Michigan, up more than 39 percent from a year ago, according to data from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. In May, the company also started distributing several of its packaged beer brands in the Ohio market.

While Big Lake is moving out of Holland’s north side, the company’s Butternut Drive pub might not be vacant for long.

Another company, Hopland Brewing LLC registered to Richard Moralez, has applied for a brewing and distilling license for the location. The Holland Charter Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously in August in support of the company’s plans, which still require MLCC approval.