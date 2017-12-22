rss icon

Friday, 22 December 2017 10:40

Cintas plans $17 million expansion in Lansing area

Written by  MiBiz Staff
DELTA TOWNSHIP — After outgrowing its Lansing-area facility, global apparel manufacturer Cintas Corporate Services Inc. now plans a $17 million expansion that’s expected to create 70 jobs.

Cintas (Nasdaq: CTAS), a provider of safety mats, restroom supplies and uniforms, will purchase land adjacent to its existing Delta Township facility and build a new industrial cleaning facility with office space, according to a statement.

“We are very happy to have Cintas’ continued commitment to Delta Township,” stated Kenneth R. Fletcher, Delta Township supervisor. “This extraordinary investment in a new building and equipment and the new jobs it will create are a great benefit to our community. Cintas represents a truly unique business that adds to our economic diversity in Delta and we couldn’t be more excited.”  

The company didn’t indicate when construction would start on the project.

According to its website, Cintas employs more than 35,000 employees at more than 400 locations in North America.

“Cintas is an important employer in the Lansing area, and the company’s investment in Delta Township means good jobs for Michigan residents that could well have gone to other states,” stated Jeff Mason, CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

